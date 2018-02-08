Woman facing 13 additional charges in connection to homicide of Isle of Wight mother, son

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a woman is facing additional charges in connection to the double homicide of a mother and son.

Sharon Galvin was charged with 13 more offenses in connection to the death of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes, who were found shot to death inside their Smithfield home on September 23, 2017.

The charges include: four counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, seven counts of Receiving Stolen Property and two counts of Accessory after the Fact in a Felony (Murder).

Galvin is the sister of 29-year-old Kareem Mitchell, one of the suspects accused of the homicide. He and 19-year-old Richard Holmes were found at Galvin’s home.

In October 2017, deputies obtained another search warrant for Galvin’s home and found a box of 14 stolen guns, some of which belonged to the Starnes family. Deputies were lead to Galvin after a call from an anonymous tipster told them she was trying to sell the guns out of a secret compartment.

