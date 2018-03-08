× An elderly woman and her son killed in cold blood, the alleged killers now face a judge

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Facing a judge Thursday morning; two men charged with murdering an elderly woman and her son back in September.

29-year-old Kareem Mitchell and 19-year-old Richard Holmes both face first degree murder and firearms charges during their preliminary hearing.

The crime happened on September 23 at the Smithfield home of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes. Kenneth Starnes, her son who was 58, was also home and both were shot dead that day.

Mitchell was ultimately charged with two counts of murder because court documents say he fired the gun. Records indicate Holmes watched the crime occur.

Deputies say the murder followed a home invasion. Inside the home, investigators found several items from the Starnes’ home, including a TV and a laptop, according to the court documents.

Sharon Galvin, Kareem Mitchell’s sister, was also charged after the double homicide with helping sell guns that Mitchell and Holmes had allegedly stolen.

She will also be in court Thursday afternoon.