Norfolk man pardoned after 132-year sentence is released from prison

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man pardoned by former Governor Terry McAuliffe after being sentenced to 132 years for a 1997 armed robbery has been released from prison.

Messiah Johnson was granted a conditional pardon in January 2018 after serving more than 20 years for the crime. His pardon allows him to be released on the conditions that he complete a Department of Corrections re-entry program and enter a three-year period of supervised release.

Johnson has maintained his innocence in the 1997 robbery of Recas Hair Salon on 35th Street.

Witnesses said two men with their faces partially covered barged into the salon on a busy night. One of the robbers had a gun. They forced the owner, employees and customers to the ground as they stole cash and took off. No one was killed or injured. Weeks later, the salon’s owner spotted Johnson at a restaurant and identified him as one of the robbers. Soon, Johnson was in handcuffs.

Despite previous run-ins with the law, Johnson had a well-paying job, an alibi, and there was no physical or DNA evidence linking him to the robbery.

Johnson denied a plea deal that would have given him three years in prison for the robbery and opted for a trial by jury. That jury sentenced him to several years on each of the 24 charges he was facing, leaving him with a 132-year sentence.

In 2017, Johnson’s case was taken on by attorneys with the University of Virginia Innocence Project. Their investigation led to Robert Humphries, another man already serving time for Norfolk robberies. He admitted in a signed affidavit that he was indeed the robber of the salon, not Johnson.

Johnson’s attorneys took their evidence and claims of trial errors to court in June, but Judge Fulton, the same judge who presided over Johnson’s trial in the 1990s, said he did not have the authority to overturn the conviction. He referred them to federal court and wished them luck in their efforts.

Johnson’s attorneys then asked Governor McAuliffe for a conditional pardon so he could be released from prison while they work on overturning his conviction.

Gov. McAuliffe granted Johnson the pardon on his last day in office.

Johnson will be out of prison until the appeals process is over. Afterward, he could be a free man or go back to prison.

RELATED:

News 3 speaks with Norfolk man pardoned after 132-year sentence

Governor McAuliffe issues multiple pardons for Virginians given ‘excessive’ sentences

“For the family, pure elation,” said brother of Messiah Johnson, who was pardoned by Gov. McAuliffe

Only on 3: Man serving 132 years for robbery speaks out

UVa Innocence Project seeks new options to free Norfolk man serving 132 years for robbery

UVA Innocence Project seeks to clear Norfolk man of 132 year sentence