Only on 3: Man serving 132 years for robbery speaks out

NORFOLK, Va. – Messiah Johnson is speaking only to News 3 from behind bars about efforts to overturn his robbery conviction and 132 year prison sentence.

“I’ve never really accepted the sentence as my reality,” said Johnson from behind bars at the Sussex II State Prison.

Johnson is essentially serving a life sentence for a 1997 beauty salon robbery in Norfolk.

No one was killed or injured. There was no DNA or other evidence that connected Johnson to the crime. He was arrested and convicted based on eyewitness testimony from some of the victims.

Now, attorneys with the University of Virginia Innocence Project are working to overturn the conviction by questioning events during Johnson’s trial and identifying another man who has admitted to committing the robbery.

“I’m glad that the public has a chance to hear my story,” Johnson said.

