News 3 speaks with the Norfolk man pardoned by McAuliffe after 132 year sentence

NORFOLK, Va. – A man who was sentenced to 132 years in prison will soon be with his family.

Former governor Terry McAuliffe granted a partial pardon to Messiah Johnson and News 3 spoke to him from behind bars.

Johnson has spent decades dreaming of a life beyond prison bars, “The actuality of my liberation made manifest will be a little surreal,” he said.

A jury sentenced Johnson to the 132-year sentence for a robbery that ended in no injuries, deaths or hard evidence.

20 years into his time Johnson’s fight for freedom is closer than ever to becoming reality. Before leaving office in January Governor McAuliffe said, “There is credible evidence that supports mister Johnson’s claims of being innocent.”

He granted Johnson a conditional pardon meaning he’ll soon be able to go home until his case goes through the appeals process.

Johnson explains why he maintained his innocence the whole time and what he is looking forward to Tuesday night on News 3 at 11.

Related:

Only on 3: Man serving 132 years for robbery speaks out

“For the family, pure elation,” said brother of Messiah Johnson, who was pardoned by Gov. McAuliffe

UVA Innocence Project seeks to clear Norfolk man of 132 year sentence