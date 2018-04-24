Massive gun, drug sting results in 17 convictions, more than 100 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. – Operation Riptide, the notorious drug and gun sting in Hampton Roads, has resulted in 17 convictions and a collective sentence of more than 100 years in prison, authorities said Tuesday.

The 17th defendant, 51-year-old Norfolk resident Kenneth Robinson, was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison.

Operation Riptide began in the fall of 2016 as a collaboration among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Norfolk Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Since then, law enforcement has identified more than 30 people who were illegally selling firearms, heroin and/or other narcotics throughout Hampton Roads. The operation resulted in the recovery of more than 60 firearms – including at least three assault rifles, two sawed-off shotguns and more than 50 handguns (18 of which had obliterated serial numbers or were stolen) – more than 175 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine, 337 grams of crack cocaine, more than three pounds of marijuana and two bulletproof vests.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring provided the following statement after news of the success of the operation:

We started this partnership because we knew that a close working relationship between state and federal prosecutors would help us better respond to high-priority heroin and gun cases in Hampton Roads. Together we have put dangerous heroin traffickers and gun runners behind bars and made Hampton Roads communities safer.

The convicted individuals include:

Darryl Moore, aka “Little Darryl,” 28, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 16 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Kejuan Dante Perry, aka “KP,” 25, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty March 21 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maurice Owen Johnson, aka “Dink,” 28, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 22 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Leonard Lee Brickhouse, aka “Leo Brixx,” 24, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty March 29 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Evrick Speight, aka “P,” 23, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 5 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jason Gilliard, aka “Hoodro Wilson,” 32, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Lamare Pierre Jordan, aka “L,” 30-, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 11 to Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

James Andre Martin, aka “Big Buff,” 44, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Keone Devon Perry, 23, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty April 10 to Transfer of Firearm to Prohibited Person

Carl Lee Walton, aka “CJ,” 22, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty April 11 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Demetrius Lamont Davis, aka “Meat,” 39, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty April 26 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

James Curtis Lamb, 28, Chesapeake – Pleaded guilty May 2 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Adrean Lamont Hall, 25, Virginia Beach – Pleaded guilty May 15 to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

James Edward Hill, 43, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty May 18 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Joseph Maurice Dobey, 38, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty May 30 to Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Michael Ovall Jackson, 34, Norfolk – Pleaded guilty June 28 to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base