10 convictions in six weeks after huge Norfolk drug and gun sting operation

NORFOLK, Va. – Operation Riptide, a combined effort by several departments, has resulted in many arrests and convictions since its start in the fall of 2016.

On March 1 over 150 law enforcement agents and officers executed a major take down.

They arresting dozens of individuals for their roles in selling drugs and guns in Norfolk, the Department of Justice said.

Tuesday, two more federal defendants pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges, bringing the total convictions to 10 in the six weeks since the sting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) began Operation Riptide in the Fall of 2016, and in collaboration with the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, and prosecutors, they identified more than 30 individuals throughout Hampton Roads who were illegally selling firearms, heroin, and/or other narcotics.

Operation Riptide resulted in the recovery of over 50 firearms (including at least 3 assault rifles, 2 sawed off shotguns, and 47 hand guns, 18 of which had obliterated serial numbers or were stolen), over 170 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine, 290 grams of crack cocaine, and a bullet proof vest.

Ten people have pleaded guilty: