Dozens arrested in huge drug and gun sting operation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Department of Justice announced a major drug and gun bust on Wednesday.

Over 150 law enforcement agents and officers executed the major take down.

They arrested dozens of individuals for their roles in selling drugs and guns in Norfolk.

Twelve federal defendants are in custody for firearms and drug charges, while more than a dozen others were arrested on state charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) began Operation Riptide in the Fall of 2016, and in collaboration with the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, identified more than 30 individuals throughout Hampton Roads who were illegally selling firearms, heroin, and or other narcotics.

Operation Riptide resulted in the recovery of over 50 firearms (including at least three assault rifles, two sawed off shotguns, and 47 hand guns, 18 of which had obliterated serial numbers or were stolen), over 170 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine, 290 grams of crack cocaine, and a bullet proof vest.

Ten of the 12 federal defendants are previously convicted felons, while seven are allegedly affiliated with the United Blood Nation gang.

“This historic operation represents our commitment to making the streets of Norfolk as safe as we can,” said Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.