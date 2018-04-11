× Prosecutors upgrade charges in Norfolk teacher’s murder

NORFOLK, Va. – Prosecutors are now charging Edward Shaw with first degree murder in the death of beloved teacher Caroline Hendrix.

Both Shaw and Teniqu Cushman faced a judge on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Cushman is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. A judge ruled there is enough evidence to move the case forward.

Prosecutors say Edward Shaw mistook Hendrix for her friend and shot her outside of home near Wards Corner on New Year’s Eve. He was originally charged with second degree murder, but prosecutors amended the charge during Wednesday’s hearing.

The case now heads to the grand jury, which will decide in May whether to indict the two.

Stay with News 3 for updates on what happened inside the courtroom.