Bond hearing scheduled for woman accused of being involved in Norfolk teacher’s murder

NORFOLK, VA. – A woman accused of being involved in the murder of a Norfolk teacher will likely appear before a judge Monday morning.

Teniqu Cushman is scheduled to have a bond hearing.

She is charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder. She’s the second person to face charges related to the death of Caroline Hendrix.

Edward Shaw, a 70-year-old man from Utah, is charged with killing her. So far, it`s not clear what their connection is and police haven’t explained a motive for what happened. Shaw was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday, but his attorney withdrew the request.

Officers said on New Year’s Eve Shaw shot and killed Hendrix outside of a house near Wards Corner.

Hendrix was a beloved teacher at Oceanaire Elementary School in Norfolk.

