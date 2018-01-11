Search warrant reveals what investigators found in car of suspect in Norfolk teacher’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police found bullets and a shirt inside the car of a man charged in the murder of a teacher, according to a search warrant.

Police searched Edward Shaw's Toyota Yaris after they found him in Chesapeake, where officers say Shaw told them he was shot during a road rage incident. It was later determined that wasn't true and Shaw is charged with murder in Caroline Hendrix's death.

Shaw removed his shirt after he was shot and was wearing a coat, the search warrant says. Police found the shirt in the car with blood on it and with bullet holes going through it. They also found unused ammunition, the search warrant says.

Shaw, who is 70-years old and from Utah, is now behind bars after he was released from the hospital. The incident happened back on New Year's Eve.

The preliminary investigation revealed Shaw fatally shot Hendrix around 8 p.m., police said.

During the incident, Shaw was shot by an acquaintance of Hendrix who was attempting to come to her aid, police said.

When first responders arrived, Hendrix was found sitting inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital and however died shortly after arrival. She's remembered as a long serving teacher with a big heart.

Hendrix’s acquaintance was still on scene when police arrived, unharmed, police said.

Around 9 p.m., Chesapeake police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Happy Acres Road according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

The man, later identified as Shaw, told police that he pulled over on the shoulder of I-64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit, mile marker 296.

State police then contacted Norfolk Police and both investigated the possible connection with the incidents.

As a result of the collaboration, Shaw was charged with Hendrix’s murder.