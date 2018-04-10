× Virginia Aquarium’s baby octopus grabs bite to eat from inside hiding spot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium has shared another video of one of their baby octopuses grabbing something to eat!

The aquarium posted a new video to their Facebook page showing one of the babies grabbing a bite to eat from inside its hiding spot in a shell.

The aquarium says the babies eat cut up pieces of shrimp, scallops and fish.

The baby Caribbean Two-Spot Octopuses hatched on February 6. They’re not on display to the public yet but the aquarium continues to keep a close watch for fun moments to share!

