Video courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We all watched as the Virginia Aquarium's octopus became a new mom.

Now, the Aquarium posted a new video of one of the babies and it is even cuter than before, if that's possible.

They posted a video to the Aquarium's Facebook page and said "The baby octos are steadily growing (and they say hello)!"

Aquarium staff say it is common for octopuses to lay more than 100 eggs in its clutch to ensure at least one makes it to adulthood!