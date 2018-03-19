× Virginia Aquarium’s baby octopus grabs some breakfast

The Virginia Aquarium’s group of baby octopuses continue to grow — and get cuter!

The aquarium posted a new video to their Facebook page showing one of the babies out for a little adventure, even snagging some breakfast in the process!

The baby Caribbean Two-Spot Octopuses hatched on February 6. They’re not on display to the public yet but the aquarium is keeping a close watch for fun moments to share!

