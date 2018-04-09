Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to deploy Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) will leave Naval Station Norfolk on April 11 for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.

The group, commanded by Rear Adm. Gene Black, is led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Nick Dienna.

Joining the Truman are the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron TWO EIGHT (DESRON 28), including USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Farragut (DDG 99).

The Sachsen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221) is also operating as part of the strike group during the first half of the deployment.

Guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) are slated to deploy from their homeports and rejoin the strike group at a future date.

The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1 (CVW 1), commanded by Capt. John Perrone are embarking with the Truman. They include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers”; VFA-211 “Checkmates”; VFA-81 “Sunliners”; VFA-136 “Knighthawks”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks”; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks”; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

The deployment is part of a regular rotation of forces to provide crisis response capability and increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

