USS Harry S. Truman heads out for sea trials at 10 months at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) left Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Friday for sea trials after a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability.

The ship traveled up the Elizabeth River to the Chesapeake Bay and out to sea.

During their time in the shipyard, Sailors and contractors teamed up to repair nearly 4,500 reactor material items, which accounted for approximately 25 percent of the ship’s overall work package. Additionally, maintenance and refurbishments were made to shipboard systems in preparation for future operations, including rehabilitating 90,000 square feet of Truman’s hangar bay, 7,000 square feet of its flight deck combing and scuppers, and 10,000 square feet of catwalk.

“This PIA was all about smart coordination between workforces and making sure we worked safely,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeremiah Nelson. “There was a ton of work to be done, but all hands did an excellent job of executing their mission. We had a lot of people on this project and they all helped to ensure this ship re-entered the fleet operating at its maximum potential.”

Upgrades to the ship didn’t just include systems. Refurbishments to crew living spaces included the rehabilitation of 12 berthing spaces, 10 heads and the preservation of 963 decks over the course of 309,000 man hours.

Sailors were also able to take advantage of the time ashore by gaining further knowledge in their respected rates. This created a more qualified and versatile crew across all departments.

“During this shipyard period, the ship sent 1,200 Sailors to more than 77 different locations covering 395 different types of training,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class Mykel Cruz. “We also indoctrinated more than 600 new members to the crew, 300 of which who have never served aboard a ship before.”

After the ship returns from sea trials, it will prepare for more training exercises that focus on damage control, flight deck operations, and simulated combat-at-sea.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard will welcome the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for its PIA in August.