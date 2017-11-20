Carrier of the Month: News 3 visits four aircraft carriers at Naval Station Norfolk

November is National Aircraft Carrier Month and News 3 is celebrating by visiting four carriers at Naval Station Norfolk.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerald R. Ford, USS Harry S. Truman and USS George H. W. Bush are all in port in Hampton Roads.

CVN 72, the Lincoln, is the fifth Nimitz-class carrier. It’s the second Navy ship to be named after former President Abraham Lincoln. After a four-year refueling and complex overhaul, the Lincoln was redelivered to the fleet on May 12, 2017.

In September 2017, the Lincoln deployed to Florida to aid following Hurricane Irma.

CVN 78, the Ford, is the lead ship of her class. The Ford entered the fleet replacing the decommissioned USS Enterprise in May 2017. She is expected to leave on her first deployment around 2020.

CVN 75, the Truman, is the eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. The carrier has been the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 8 since June 2014.

CVN 77, the Bush, is the tenth and final Nimitz-class supercarrier. In January 2017, the Bush and Carrier Air Wing Eight departed on their third deployment.