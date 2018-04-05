Police, SWAT teams responding to ‘situation’ at Portsmouth trailer park

PORTSMOUTH, Va – Portsmouth Police, Chesapeake Police, SWAT and hostage teams are currently on scene at a trailer park off Victory Boulevard where a man shot at officers and escaped during a police pursuit on Tuesday.

Portsmouth Police spokesperson Misty Holley says there is a police situation underway and that people are asked to avoid the area. She did not confirm whether the situation is related to the chase and shooting incident on Tuesday.

That situation began early Tuesday morning when Chesapeake Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang in the 2100 block of South Military Highway.

The driver refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle into the City of Portsmouth where the driver turned into a trailer park in the 2800 block of Victory Boulevard.

The driver, a black male, exited the car and officers began chasing him on foot. The suspect fired a shot at officers as they ran, but no officers were injured.

The suspect managed to escape and despite searching for several hours, he was not found.

