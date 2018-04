CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department announced Thursday that it is searching for a fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous.

35-year-old Jermel McSwain has active warrants for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Possession of Narcotics and Parole Violation.

McSwain is described as a black male who is 6’2″ tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia State Police or Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-6887).

