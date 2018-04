PORTSMOUTH, Va. –Police are currently on scene at a situation on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Authorities say a pursuit began in Chesapeake and ended just over the Portsmouth line in the 2800 block of Victory Boulevard.

Police have not said why they were pursuing the vehicle, nor if they have taken anyone into custody.

News 3 is working to gather more details.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get updates on the go with our News 3 mobile app.