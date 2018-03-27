× Local racing duo to make history at Boston Marathon

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two local men are training to make history at the Boston Marathon in April.

Michael Davis, 33, of Suffolk and Ashton McCormick, 18, of Chesapeake started racing together a few years ago.

The two run marathons together in a unique way: Davis, who is legally blind, pushes McCormick, who has autism, in a special racing chair.

Last year, Davis and McCormick’s time at the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach qualified them for the Boston Marathon and they found out last fall that they were accepted into the race.

Come April 16th, they’ll be the first team consisting of a blind runner pushing a disabled athlete in the Boston Marathon’s history. Davis has run Boston three times by himself.

“(I’ll push him) usually between ten and 20 miles,” said Davis about their training regimen. “I’ll push him around the neighborhood. Sometimes, I’ll add different parts to make it longer or shorter.”

A guide runner will run with Davis and McCormick in Boston.

Wednesday, April 4, the two are holding a fundraiser at the Chick-Fil-A located at 6212 College Drive in Suffolk.