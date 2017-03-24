Four-vehicle crash on I-264E at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk causing traffic delays

Local blind man, teen with autism team up for marathon dream

Posted 7:51 pm, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:53PM, March 24, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Ashton McCormick and Michael Davis are one step closer to their dream of running in the Boston Marathon.

Davis, of Suffolk, is legally blind and McCormick, a senior at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, has autism.

The two run races with Davis pushing McCormick in a chair because, as McCormick’s mother tells News 3, her son is not able to run the 26.2 miles it takes to complete a marathon.

Last weekend Davis pushed McCormick in the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach and finished with a qualifying time for the 2018 Boston Marathon, which they are now waiting to apply for.

News 3 has their story tonight at 11.