× Local blind man, teen with autism get dream invite to run Boston Marathon

SUFFOLK, Va. – Ashton McCormick, 18, and Michael Davis, 33, are the most unique racing pair you’ll find.

Davis, who is blind, pushes McCormick, who has autism, in a running chair and their career as a team has taken them to 5k’s and marathons all over.

In April, they’ll head to Boston for the Boston Marathon.

The tandem qualified for Boston in March at the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach.

But Davis says only eight duo teams are allowed to race in Boston and because there has never been a team consisting of a blind man pushing a disabled athlete in the marathon, they weren’t sure the race would accept them.

Last week, Davis and McCormick got the news that they’d been accepted to run their dream race.

The two are already training and will have a guide to help them through the course.

They will race under the support of Team Hoyt.