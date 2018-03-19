WANTED: U.S. Marshals working to find homicide fugitive on the run for 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The United States Marshals are asking the public to help them capture a man wanted for a 2015 murder in Portsmouth.

The crime happened December 2, 2015 on Gateway Drive in Portsmouth. Police were called to the apartment complex and found the 26-year-old Monique Landis with a gunshot wound in her upper body. She died at the scene and now 54-year-old Darryl Faine was charged with Murder, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Since that day Faine has been on the run. The U.S. Marshals tell News 3 they have traced Faine in New Jersey, Maryland, Northern Virginia and specifically Jacksonville, Florida.

Faine is not like many wanted suspects. He held a sales manager position at a furniture store before this crime occurred. The Marshals think Faine may be using a fake name to stay off the radar of law enforcement.

A $1,500 reward is being offered to any citizen who can provide information that leads to Faine's capture and arrest. To report information call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or you can email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

RELATED:

Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case

Portsmouth Police search for man wanted for Murder

Woman found shot to death in Portsmouth apartment identified, person of interest sought