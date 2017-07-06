× Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth need your help to find a suspect in a murder case.

They’re looking for Darryl R. Faine, 53.

He is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 26-year-old Monique N. Landis on December 1, 2015 in the 3600 block of Gateway Dr.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.