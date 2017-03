PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a man wanted on three warrants.

53-year-old Darryl Faine is wanted for Murder, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Police have described him as 5’8″, 178 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Faine’s last known address was in the 3600 block of Gateway Drive in Portsmouth.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.