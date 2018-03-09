The Grilled Cheese Bistro to make second appearance on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

NORFOLK, Va. – A trip to Flavortown is better the second time around!

Local restaurant The Grilled Cheese Bistro announced Friday that it will make another appearance on the popular Food Network show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’

The episodes will air on March 24 and 25. The restaurant was previously featured on the show in September 2017.

Several other Hampton Roads restaurants have been featured on the show, including Virginia Beach restaurant Carib Shack, Norfolk’s Pendulum Fine Meats and Norfolk restaurant The Dirty Buffalo. Host Guy Fieri was spotted at several Hampton Roads hot spots in April of last year before the opening of his own restaurant at the Waterside District.

The Grilled Cheese Bistro is located on 345 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

RELATED:

Local restaurant “The Grilled Cheese Bistro” to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Three additional Hampton Roads businesses to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Norfolk restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri visits Norfolk ahead of Waterside District opening