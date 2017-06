NORFOLK, Va. – A local restaurant announced they will be featured on a popular Food Network show in June.

The Dirty Buffalo said Monday that they will be in an episode of “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” on June 16 at 9 p.m.

Guy Fieri visited the restaurant in April before the opening of his local own restaurant at the Waterside District.

Some local favorites will be dished up on the Food Network so be sure to catch the show!

