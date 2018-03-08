Washington Redskins to present replacement players with 1987 Super Bowl rings

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Does the old saying go like this, “no good deed goes unrewarded”? If memory serves me right, that is not the correct saying.

If memory serves any of us correctly, the 1987 NFL season had a three week player strike which used replacement players called “scabs” during that time. The replacement players won all three of the “strike” games for the Skins which helped the burgundy and gold to go on to a 11-and-4 record and defeat quarterback John Elway and the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl 22 on the final score of 42 – 10.

Earlier that year, Gene Upshaw, the head of the NFL Players Association, demanded a better labor deal for the players, specifically on the issue of unrestricted free agency, which wasn’t allowed.

The NFL owners did not want to negotiate on this topic. This issue remained from the entire offseason through the first few games into the season until a strike officially formed. By late September, NFL owners and teams were scrambling to find replacement players, eager to keep the season in tact.

In Washington’s first game with replacement players, the Redskins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 28-21, as wide receiver Anthony Allen finished the day with seven catches and a single-game franchise record 255 yards. That record still stands today for the Washington franchise and ranks 24th all time in the NFL record books.

“The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins,” Owner Dan Snyder said. “Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship.”

On Tuesday, the Virginia General Assembly officially commended the replacement members of the 1987 team with House Joint Resolution No. 151, expressing “the General Assembly’s admiration for their determination, hard work, and incredible achievements.” Quarterback Tony Robinson and defensive lineman Anthony Sagnella represented the replacement players during the passing of the resolution in Richmond on Tuesday.

An exact date for the celebration of their contributions will be announced at a later time.

