Redskins re-sign safety Deshazor Everett

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday that they have re-signed safety Deshazor Everett to a multi-year contract. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Everett, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Redskins after originally signing with Washington as a free agent during the team’s 2015 training camp. He was a restricted free agent this offseason.

Everett (6-0, 195) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 4, 2015. Since joining the Redskins on Aug. 1, 2015, he has appeared in 41 career games with eight starts, recording 61 tackles (38 solo), six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

Last season, Everett played in 14 games, posting career highs in starts (eight), tackles (52), solo tackles (31), passes defensed (five) and forced fumbles (one).

Everett played collegiately at Texas A&M from 2011-14, appearing in 50 career games. He recorded 218 career tackles (123 solo), 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery during his time with the Aggies.

Everett, 26, attended DeRidder (La.) H.S., where he was a two-time All-Louisiana selection. He was born Feb. 22, 1992.