Redskin’s Ryan Kerrigan got married, crushing the hearts of female fans

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calf. – Deep into the offseason, the Washington Redskins are not suiting up for games or practice. However, a very popular Redskin suited up and got hitched over the weekend.

Defensive End Ryan Kerrigan married fiancé Jessica Mazura Saturday in Huntington Beach, CA – just a short drive from where Mazura grew up.

The news brought joy to most Redskins fans. However, some suffered burgundy and gold heartbreak – as they appear to find Kerrigan easy to like, and easy on the eyes.

Some Kerrigan fans could not grow up as fast as they wished…

Darn I was always betting on being able to marry him when I grew up — jane (@janecabb_) March 5, 2018

Some had to prepare the bad news for others who still had hope….

One of my students and I share a love of the @Redskins and especially @RyanKerrigan91. I told her he got married over the weekend and she cried. #middleschool #JTTW — Jennifer Carey (@jencareyjttw) March 5, 2018

Mondays are just not enough to ruin some people’s week….

Starting this week off heartbroken bc Ryan Kerrigan got married over the weekend 😭💔 — Alexa Genalo (@alexagenalo) March 5, 2018

Some are just realizing that second place might have to do……

Ryan Kerrigan got married today to a beautiful bride. And while I’m very happy for them, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think that’d be me one day. — Emilee (@EmLoope) March 5, 2018

Some felt that they needed to speak to a lawyer….

Alright when was my husband, Ryan Kerrigan, gonna tell me that he got married today? — Emily Fisher (@emilyohfishial) March 5, 2018

Some are just giving up on everything….

Ryan Kerrigan got married… my life is basically now over — ashley ✨ (@ashl3ybrookee) March 5, 2018

Some made the basic mistake to think that happiness is the only goal…..

Ryan Kerrigan is officially married and it’s also official that my search for enternal happiness is over — Kristen Gough (@kgough8) March 4, 2018

Not worry ladies, if you didn’t get the invite to join Ryan at the altar, you could of witnessed the event from an invite from two dateless studs…..