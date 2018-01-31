Ex-Redskin Kendall Fuller learns of his trade on Twitter

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va – The breaking news everyone was talking about on Tuesday night, the Washington Redskins have a new quarterback. The Skins have agreed in principal to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith.

For hours, rumors were circulating around sporting news outlets on the terms of the deal. The most popular ideas of the trade were Smith to the Redskins for a third round pick in 2018 and defensive back Kendall Fuller. Which was news to us all, especially Fuller.

Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa 👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

After reading what Fuller wrote on Twitter, fans started to question what they were hearing from the media. It was apparent that the Redskins have not even made a phone call to Fuller about any trade. Even Fuller’s teammates were confused.

Ok so what is going on now? — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 31, 2018

I wonder who’s the unidentified player?🌾👀🌾 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) January 31, 2018

Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Then someone finally confirmed the information of the deal to Fuller himself.

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

On a more serious note i cant wait to get to Kansas City! Im excited to be a Chief!! — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

When all the dust settled, in principle, the trade deal is Smith to the Redskins and Fuller and a third round pick in 2018 to the Chiefs. If this trade goes on as planned, the future of Kirk Cousins will not be in Burgundy and Gold. Fuller’s future seems to be bright as he adds to the second best passing defense in 2017.

