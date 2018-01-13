Chesapeake native, former Hokies star DeAngelo Hall wants to leave NFL on his own terms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - DeAngelo isn't done yet.

Saturday, Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall - who recently completed his 10th season as a defensive back with the Redskins, told WUSA-TV (CBS) in Washington, DC he's not ready to retire from the NFL just yet.

"I think I do want to play," Hall revealed. "I know I want to come back and play because I want to go out on my own terms. I'm definitely kind of leaning towards playing."

Because of a torn ACL and the recovery from it, Hall, who turns 35 in November, played only five games in 2017 after playing three in 2016. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I haven't had an off-season over the last couple years that I've been healthy and I've been able to train and push my body to the limits so I kind of want to go out that way," Hall explained. "I want to go out in the best shape of my life - to have trained and really prepared myself mentally and physically to go out and compete at a high level.

Hall was on hand for the grand opening of Launch Trampoline Park in Rockville, Maryland - owned by 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Ty Law - a 15 year veteran NFL defensive back.

Hall, a Deep Creek High School alumnus who starred at Virginia Tech, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is the NFL's active leader in career interceptions with 43.