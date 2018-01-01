Redskins sign cornerback Quinton Dunbar to a three-year contract extension

ASHBURN, Va. – From undrafted free agent, to switching from wide receiver to cornerback, Quinton Dunbar will be calling the DMV area home for a little while longer. The Redskins announced on Monday that they had signed Dunbar, a third-year player to a multi-year extension.

Dunbar posted a picture Monday afternoon, stating his deal is for three-years in his Instagram caption.

Since 2015, Dunbar has recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions.