Mother charged with second-degree murder in Isle of Wight child abuse case

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – The mother of 5-year-old Alexander Levi Robertson has been charged with second-degree murder, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

32-year-old Jaye Hadley was previously arrested on charges of child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. Hadley’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was also arrested and charged with child neglect.

Deputies were called to a house on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni on January 8 for an unresponsive child. 5-year-old Robertson was flown to CHKD and stayed hooked up to life support until passing away from his injuries on January 17.

The investigation into Robertson’s death remains ongoing.

