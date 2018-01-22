Mother charged with second-degree murder in Isle of Wight child abuse case

Posted 3:22 pm, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:25PM, January 22, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – The mother of 5-year-old Alexander Levi Robertson has been charged with second-degree murder, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

32-year-old Jaye Hadley was previously arrested on charges of child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. Hadley’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was also arrested and charged with child neglect.

Deputies  were called to a house on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni on January 8 for an unresponsive child. 5-year-old Robertson was flown to CHKD and stayed hooked up to life support until passing away from his injuries on January 17.

The investigation into Robertson’s death remains ongoing.

Related:

IOW 5-year-old died from blunt force trauma; Investigators discover photos of obscene shapes written on his face 

Five-year-old boy in Isle of Wight child abuse case dies from injuries 

Deputies collect shoes and drywall from home after IOW officials say child was abused by parent

As 5-year-old fights for his life, man charged with child neglect faces judge