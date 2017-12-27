Summit honoring Ashanti Billie looks to empower teen girls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three months after 19-year-old Ashanti Billie’s body was found outside a Charlotte, NC church, a summit in her honor is hoping to empower area teen girls.

The first 100 Young Queens Teen Summit will kick off Wednesday at 5:30 at Venue 757 in Portsmouth.

The three-day event, which focuses on girls ages 13-19, will feature a number of sessions with different themes and guest speakers.

Each girl who attends will leave with a child identification card, according to the event flyer.

Police say Billie was abducted September 18 when her car was last seen leaving JEB Little Creek and later murdered.

45-year-old Eric Brown is charged in the case.