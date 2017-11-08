Arrest made in Ashanti Billie case, according to family

NORFOLK – A family member of Ashanti Billie tells News 3 that an arrest has been made in the abduction and death of the 19-year-old college student.

Billie disappeared on September 18 when her car was last seen leaving JEB Little Creek in Norfolk. Her body was found 11 days later in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Billie, originally from Maryland, was attending culinary school in Norfolk. Her disappearance raised eyebrows after she did not show up for work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. She also did not show up for her scheduled college classes near the Virginia Beach Town Center.

Her Mini Cooper was found near Ocean View in Norfolk, and her cell phone was discovered in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace.

The FBI has been asking for help in finding the person responsible for Ashanit’s disappearance and death.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this developing story.

RELATED:

FBI confirms body found in North Carolina is missing Virginia Beach woman; Parents make statement

Ashanti Billie laid to rest in Maryland

“We have forgiveness in our hearts” Billie family finds peace with daughter’s death

Volunteers wanted in search for missing Virginia Beach woman

FBI, Blimpie offering $20K for information leading to missing Virginia Beach woman’s location

FBI releases video of missing Virginia Beach woman’s car entering, exiting JEB Little Creek

Police find car belonging to missing 19-year-old Ashanti Billie

Virginia Beach Police searching for woman missing under suspicious circumstances