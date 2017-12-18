Woman arrested in fatal Gloucester County double shooting

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. – A woman has been arrested in a shooting that killed two people, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Epps, 22, of Hayes, Virginia was arrested on December 15. She was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of first degree murder.

She is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Ray Miller, 39, also of Hayes was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on December 11 just after 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive. When deputies arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Helga Marie Frost, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that she had also died as a result of her injuries.