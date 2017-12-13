Second victim of Gloucester County shooting dies; Man charged

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The second victim shot in a Gloucester County shooting that left one person dead late Monday has also died.

A man has now been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just after 10 p.m. Monday night about a shooting in the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive. When deputies arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Helga Marie Frost, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that she had also died as a result of her injuries.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Ray Miller of Hayes has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.

