One dead, another injured in Gloucester County shooting

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an homicide that happened Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call just after 10 p.m about a shooting that just occurred in the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive.

At 10:15 p.m., deputies discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say 29-year-old, Helga Marie Frost was found was deceased. The second victim is suffering life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a local hospital. The identity of the second victim is not being released at this time.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Offices say investigators are actively investigating this case. Virginia State Police and Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agents are assisting.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriffs Office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Officials say information which leads to an arrest would make the tipster eligible for a cash award of up to $1,000.

