× Accused serial robber wears woman’s wig, uses fake bombs during bank robbery in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. – Details shed light on an investigation that potentially solved several old crimes.

An accused serial robber is locked up.

40-year-old Marquis Buckley was in the Virginia Beach Jail until December 14th when U.S. Marshals took him into federal custody.

On October 13th Buckley is accused of wearing a woman’s wig, glasses and a white lab coat and holding up the PNC bank on Princess Anne Blvd in Virginia Beach.

He’s accused of threatening people with a gun, demanding money, and shooting a gun in the air while wearing a disguise.

Records indicate that he claimed he had a bomb, but it turned out to be a fake.

It was apparently made with glow sticks and electrical tape.

Police used technology to track Buckley’s car and arrested him after following him a few miles near Elbow Road.

Former Norfolk Master Police Officer and TCC Department of Criminal Justice Head Richard James said robberies are very dangerous crimes which could threaten the lives of the public, officers and the suspects.

“It’s a highly stressful and every time they do a robbery they have an adrenaline rush. It’s very stressful and sometimes when they get caught it’s a sense of relief,” said James.

He said many suspects commit multiple robberies.

Court records state Buckley confessed to a similar robbery which happened on October 4th where he allegedly used a similar fake bomb at the Fulton Bank Robbery on Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

It states he was wearing a disguise and threatened the employees with a gun and a bomb, however it states it turned out to be fake.

Records also state that Buckley admitted to a series of robberies in Ferguson Township, Pennsylvania earlier in 2017 and 4 robberies in 2011 in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Buckley was arrested along with Austin Howard.

Both are facing multiple charges connected to the robberies.

“It shows that we have good police work in our police departments and they are not only using technology, but working together with other agencies to make the public safe.”