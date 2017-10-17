Two arrested in connection to bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection to the October 13 robbery of the PNC Bank at 2422 Princess Anne Road.

Officials say that they received calls around 6 p.m. that day about a bank robbery at the bank.

One of the suspects entered the bank displaying a handgun and carrying a suspicious device. The suspect demanded money and discharged the firearm into the ceiling. As the suspect exited the bank, he dropped the suspicious device onto the floor.

After investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Bomb Squad, it was determined that the object was not a threat.

As the suspect fled the scene, officers responding to the call spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detained the suspect and another person in the vehicle at the intersection of Round Hill Dr. and Elbow Rd.

Police now say two people have been charged.

Marquis Larosa Buckley, 40, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

Austin Lee Howard, 34, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Additionally, Buckley was also charged with two counts of robbery, five counts of use of a firearm, threatening to bomb, two counts of entering a bank with intent to commit a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of explosive material.

Those charges stem from the October 4 robbery of the Fulton Bank at 3545 Dam Neck Road. The bomb squad was also called to that location after the bank robbery was reported.

