Bank robbery at PNC in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people have been arrested stemming from a bank robbery in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Officials say that they received calls around 6 p.m. about a bank robbery in the PNC Bank at 2422 Princess Anne Rd.

A man entered the bank and demanded money, and as he left dropped an explosive device that detonated and caused minor damage.

As the suspect fled the scene, officers responding to the call spotted the suspects vehicle.

Officers were able to stop it, and detained the suspect and one other at the intersection of Road Hill Dr. and Elbow Rd, said police.

A portion of Elbow Rd. between Road Hill Dr. and Indian River Rd. are closed as members of the Virginia Beach Bomb Squad try to determine if any other devises are in the vehicle.

No one was injured in this incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation.