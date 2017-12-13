Friends, family remember Gloucester County women killed in double shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – New court documents are revealing what happened the night investigators say Kenneth Miller fatally shot two women inside a Bellehaven Drive home.

Arrest warrants released Wednesday say surveillance footage captured a man entering the home on Monday night and that the man then began arguing with Helga Marie Frost and Eleni Wright-Bonnette.

The documents go on to say the man left briefly, but returned and pulled out a gun and eventually shot them before stealing a safe and leaving in a white Ford SUV. Following a tip that Miller had borrowed a white Ford Expedition, investigators matched him with the man in the surveillance footage.

According to the documents, at one point he attempted to have a relationship with Frost and the two were friends on Facebook.

“Now three lives are shattered. His life, the two peoples lives lost. Nobody won out of this so what’s the point?,” said D’Shawn Wright, a friend of Wright-Bonnette’s and her longtime trainer.

Wright says his student was a star softball player at York High School and an All-American in college.

“She was a talented individual on the field and even more loving and talented individual off the field. She will definitely be missed and she was a great genuine person that didn’t deserve this,” he said.

News 3 spoke with Wright-Bonnette’s mother over the phone and she said her daughter and Frost would do anything for anybody.

She also said Frost had a young daughter who she believes was at home at the time of the shooting.

Miller was in court Wednesday and is scheduled to be back in court on March 1.

Related:

Second victim of Gloucester County shooting dies; Man charged

One dead, another injured in Gloucester County shooting