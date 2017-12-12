× Norfolk man charged with killing one, injuring five others to face judge Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man charged with killing a man and injuring five others is expected in court on Tuesday morning.

Police said Demetrius McGregor, 32, killed one person and injured five others at a house party on Azalea Garden Road in late July.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Maxie Mock dead.

Investigators also found two shooting victims nearby.

Around the same time, police said three other gunshot victims walked in to separate hospitals.

McGregor was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tuesday is his preliminary hearing.

