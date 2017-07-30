One dead, three hurt in shooting at Norfolk house party

NORFOLK, Va. – One person is dead and three people were hurt during a house party in Norfolk Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of E. Princess Anne Road and Monticello Avenue just before 3:30 a.m., where they found two men who had been shot. The men had serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Later, police responded to the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road, where they found another male with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead on scene. They saw a large crowd inside of an apartment when they arrived on scene.

A woman with a non-life threatening gunshot injury walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 3:35 a.m.

Norfolk police say that according to a preliminary investigation, all four people were shot during a party in the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road.

At this time there is no suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by texting “NORFOLK” and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).