Man arrested for July house party shooting that left one dead, five injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives arrested and charged a man Friday in a shooting incident that left one dead and five injured during a house party in July.

Demetrius A. McGregor, 32, was arrested for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Maxie Mock. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The incident was treated as a homicide.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 30, police and paramedics responded to the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road, where they found Mock dead at the scene.

McGregor was arrested Friday in Norfolk without incident. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

