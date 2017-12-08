VDOT staging crews on standby on the Peninsula ahead of weekend weather

NORFOLK, Va. – Snow plows are being placed on standby on the Peninsula as a precaution ahead of possible snow in the forecast for the weekend.

While most of Hampton Roads is likely to receive rain or a wintry mix, some parts of the western end of I-64 in James City County and areas further north or west could see some snow.

Approximately 18 snow plows from VDOT Hampton Roads have been placed on standby for the area.

VDOT says they’ll have skeleton crews throughout Hampton Roads monitoring weather conditions, and tunnel monitors will be watching for any icy conditions that may arise through Sunday.

They are not planning on pre-treating the roadways.

There are adequate supplies of salt, sand and brine on hand to treat roadways if needed, as well as 469 pieces of snow-fighting equipment ready for snow removal at any time.

