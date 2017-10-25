VDOT ready for winter weather in Virginia

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation says they’re ready for winter weather during the 2017-2018 season, with staffing, equipment and materials in place if snow starts to fall.

“We prepare for winter year round,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. “Our crews have the staff, materials and equipment in place to battle winter weather when it arrives.”

They say they have more than $210 million set aside specifically for snow removal and other winter storm-related costs.

Staffing, equipment and materials include:

More than 2,500 VDOT crewmembers in addition to contractors available for snow removal statewide

More than 12,300 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

More than 689,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 1.6 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

VDOT says once the snow reaches two inches or more, they’ll activate an online neighborhood tracking map so you can see where trucks are plowing in real-time.

In addition to plow trucks, VDOT also uses salt and brine to treat roads. While loading the salt onto trucks, the runoff is usually directed to impermeable ponds or underground tanks. Many of VDOT’s facilities then reuse this product to produce the brine.

Brine is applied before the winter weather comes, which helps prevent snow and sleet from sticking to the pavement.