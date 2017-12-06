× HRVA prepares for colder temps and icy road conditions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – With freezing temperatures and snow in the forecast it is never too early to start preparing for poor road conditions in order to keep you and your family safe.

VDOT and Public Works Departments across the region are already dusting off their snow plows and stocking up on salt. A press release from VDOT says their crews and supplies are ready for whatever winter brings.

“We began preparing in October with equipment checks and dry runs,” said VDOT Hampton Roads District Administrator Jim Utterback.” Year round, Utterback added, “We work to keep our salt domes and sand piles stocked and our pre-treatment supplies on hand for a quick and complete roll out.”

Chesapeake Public Works is also ready to respond to snowy and icy roadways where you and your loved ones drive. A spokeswoman for the department encourages drivers to travel with caution, stay off slippery roadways, increase your following distance and try to avoid secondary roads as they are not maintained as much as interstates and main highways.

Another thing to keep in min according to officials, give snow plows and salt trucks space to work so they can get their job done and move on to other roads.

Thursday at 9 a.m., VDOT is holding a press conference about their safety preparations. They say their goal is to have all state maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends, if we see snow.

